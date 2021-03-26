Several arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Christina L. Carranza, 32, of the 2000 block of West Orland Road was arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Jose Cisneros, 34, of the 3000 block of West 83rd Place, Chicago, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Nicholas D. Jordan, 32, of the 2000 block of County Road, Corunna, was arrested in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street on a charge alleging felony robbery.
• Anthony Q. Maenle Jr., 29, homeless, was arrested on Interstate 69 on felony charges alleging court ordered probation violation and escape and a misdemeanor charge alleging operating while intoxicated.
• Lindsay M. Risner, 22, of the 7000 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on felony charges alleging probation violation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Lori A. Shephard, 51, of the 1300 block of Walls Street, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 8000 block of Cameron Drive on a misdemeanor charge alleging criminal contempt of court.
• Jeffrey T. Turner, 51, of the 500 block of South Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Wayne Street on charges alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and operating while intoxicated.
• Justin R. Weikel, 40, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 1100E, LaOtto, arrested on Broad Street for misdemeanor charges alleging possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident, operating while into xicated endangering a person and a felony charge alleging unlawful possession of a firearm.
