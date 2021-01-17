MARSH LAKE — An Illinois man under investigation for child molesting traveled to the Marsh Lake public access site and committed suicide on Saturday, said a news release from the Indiana State Police.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Indiana Conservation Officer Todd Lang came across a blue Volkswagen passenger car at the Marsh Lake Wetlands Fish and Wildlife Area parking lot off of North C.R. 100E, north of Feather Valley Road, and approached the vehicle to speak with its driver.
It was at that time that Lang found a man later identified as Roswald Pall Adkins, 46, of Flossmoor, Illinois, with a gun in his hand and a head wound, which proved fatal.
Lang called for backup from the Indiana State Police, Steuben County Coroner and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service. The man was declared deceased by the coroner.
Indiana State Police Detective Jack Quick was dispatched to the scene to investigate, as well as Crime Scene Technician Sgt. Mike Biggs.
Biggs processed the evidence at the crime scene, which confirmed that Adkins' injury was the result of a self-inflicted single gunshot wound to the head. The Steuben County Coroner determined that no autopsy would be performed, with the death being ruled as a suicide.
While attempting to locate next of kin for the death notification, Quick learned from the Flossmoor Police Department in Illinois that Adkins was wanted for questioning in a child molestation investigation where he was the suspect.
A Flossmoor police bulletin described Adkins as driving the same vehicle that he was found in and believed to be in possession of a 9-mm handgun.
Notification to immediate family members in Illinois was made with the assistance of the Flossmoor Police Department.
The Marsh Lake Wetlands area and Marsh Lake itself are located in a very remote expanse of wetlands southwest of Fremont. Through Follett Creek, the lake drains to the Lake James chain of lakes. Marsh Lake is used by anglers, hunters and kayakers.
Quick was assisted in the investigation by Biggs and State Police Sgt. Andy Smith, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Officer Lang, Steuben County EMS, the Steuben County Coroner’s Office and Bill’s Professional Towing Service.
No other information is available, the ISP news release said.
