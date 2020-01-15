What would you sacrifice in order to have student loan debt wiped out?
According to a new "would you rather" survey by student and personal loan lender LendEDU, student loan debtors would give up technology, credit cards, meat and more to knock out their weighty loan payments.
The average U.S. college student finishes school with more than $28,000 in debt. On a typical 10-year payback plan that amount can lead to monthly loan payments of more than $250 per month, a major financial drain for graduates heading into their first job.
LendEDU posed a series of questions to 1,000 adult Americans with student loan debt to find out. Respondents had to decide if they would go through with each hypothetical scenario to have their student loan debt completely forgiven.
In the survey, 68% would dump social media sites for five years; 62% of respondents would give up their right to vote; 60% would part with streaming services for life; 55% would sacrifice internet access for a year; 52% would go cash-only for a life;
But while borrowers would give up a lot, there's some lines they'd be more hesitant to cross.
About 49% said they would either give up being vegan or go vegan for life; only 35% would part ways with a smartphone for life; 30% of respondents said they'd enlist in the military for a new World War; only 24% would sacrifice vacations for 30 years; and just 17% would part with hot showers for 25 years.
All data found within this report derives from an online survey commissioned by LendEDU and conducted by polling company Pollfish. In total, 1,000 adult Americans ages 18 and up with student loan debt were polled.
Student loan debt has been an issue in the Democratic primary for president, with multiple candidates talking about the issue. While some candidates have presented plans to make college more affordable, other progressive candidates have pitched ideas for total federal loan forgiveness.
Studies have shown that student loan debt is one factor that's causing many young people to delay major life events such as purchasing a home or starting a family, due to the financial strain loan payments put on their monthly income.
LendEDU's survey can be found here: lendedu.com/blog/student-loan-forgiveness-would-you-rather-survey.
