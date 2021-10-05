ANGOLA — First Federal Savings Bank of Angola recently celebrated a milestone anniversary of a long-time employee and board member.
George W. Gilbert has 45 years of service with First Federal, having started with the bank in October 1976 as its controller, then served as president and CEO from 1980-2016.
Although retired as an employee, he continues to serve as the bank’s board chairman.
On a recent afternoon, Gilbert was presented with a commemorative clock to recognize his achievement.
Gilbert is the longest serving president in the bank's history, serving for 36 years.
He joins only former Director Cleon Throop as the longest terms of service to the bank. Mr. Throop served as a board member for 57 years until he resigned in 2017, earning emeritus status. He passed away in June 2018 at the age of 99.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
