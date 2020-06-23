ANGOLA — With summer temperatures heating up, open skate will return to Trine University's Thunder Ice Arena, giving families a cool option for entertainment.
Open skate resumes Sunday, July 5. As in the past, it will be held from 4:45-6:45 p.m. every Sunday and 5:45-7:45 p.m. every Wednesday. Cost is $7 to skate and $3 to rent skates.
The arena is thoroughly cleaned every day to ensure the health and safety of patrons and the university community.
Open skate participants are asked to maintain physical distancing of six feet at the pay counter, which will be clearly marked, and to only stay close on the ice to those they came with. Masks are recommended but not required.
For questions, contact the arena at thunderice@trine.edu or 665-4380.
