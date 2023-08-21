ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Terrence A. Benhower, 57, of the 500 block of South Darling Street, arrested on Bachelor Road east of C.R. 650W, Orland, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Keith A. Cobb, 35, of the 5300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and driving while suspended with a prior.
• Juan Gonzalez, 19, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Diane L. Leroy, 64, of the 300 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, arrested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyrsten R. Markee, 31, of the 700 block of Simcoe Avenue, Flint, Michiga, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on charges of misdemeanor altering an identification product, false identification, possession of a controlled substance and theft.
• Brian A. Marten, 34, of the 1800 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a protective order and contempt of court.
• Isaiah L. Maxwell, 19, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, arrested on West Maumee Street at Gerald Lett Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Naomi E. Moreland, 30, of the 100 block of Oak Leaf Lane, Burning Hills, Illinois, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 152 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor criminal recklessness and reckless driving.
• Vincent M. Pearsall, 62, of the 3300 block of Monroe Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 200W at C.R. 200N on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Venue A. Vanholt, 29, of the 8200 block of West C.R. 350N, arrested in the 100 block of West Toledo Street, Fremont, on a warrant alleging three felony counts of failure to appear in court.
