ANGOLA — The Steuben County Board of Commissioners decided to stand by its decision to fund needed emergency repairs at a day care through American Rescue Plan Act funds on Monday.
Last week Little Lambs Day Care in Fremont received approval for $35,000 in funding through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act fund.
Commissioners were going to try to find another fund from which to draw the money to expedite the process, but Wil Howard, president of the Board of Commissioners, said on Monday that the ARPA fund was probably the best fit.
"I didn't see another location" from which to fund the work, he said.
Little Lambs on May 9 received what amounts to emergency funding in order to repair its fire suppression system that’s in need of repair. If the equipment is not repaired by the end of May, the facility that’s located near Fremont Middle School will be forced to be closed by the State Fire Marshal’s Office, said Brittany Bowman, executive director.
Bowman said the work is supposed to start on Monday.
Little Lambs is the only one of its kind in the community. Most other licensed day cares are either faith-based or are supported by a public school system, like the Early Learning Center operated by the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Little Lambs serves more than 100 children.
Because of the mechanics of getting funding through county government, a final decision won't come until June 13 when the Steuben County Council meets. Commissioners approved forwarding the request from the ARPA committee on to the council.
If the Council denies the request, it will be back to the Commissioners to try to find another fund to draw from. Howard talked about the county's Economic Development Income Tax fund as a possibility.
Steuben County's American Rescue Plan Act Committee is charged with spending the more than $6.7 million in ARPA money provided to the county by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
