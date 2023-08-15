Seven people arrested by police on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Monday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Zachary D. Burrell, 22, of the 1100 block of North C.R. 600E, arrested on Bellefontaine Road at S.R. 1, Hamilton, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joshua A. Burris, 41, of the 300 block of Deerfield Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of contempt of court.
• Robert P. Fortman Jr., 38, of the 700 block of Ridgewood Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony rape.
• William M. Hulka, 36, of the 400 block of Main Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Dayton M. Penland, 33, of the 500 block of West Follett Lane, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Chad A. Shumaker, 47, of the 500 block of North Coldwater Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Jeffery S. Welch, 40, of the 700 block of South C.R. 460E, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor counts of theft.
