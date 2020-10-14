ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Jen Sharkey revived a plan that didn’t get funded during this year’s budget writing sessions.
Sharkey wants the county to have a capital improvement plan that would guide long-term road construction and maintenance work in unincorporated areas of Steuben County.
“This process assesses the existing transportation infrastructure in the county and develops a strategy to maintain and enhance the regional transportation system,” said a report authored by Sharkey.
Unfortunately, the plan comes with a hefty price tag — about $90,000 — which resulted in the Steuben County Council writing it out of the 2021 budget.
On Tuesday, Sharkey brought the proposal back before the council in hopes of getting it funded some time during the next year. Early in the County Council’s meeting Tuesday it gave final approval to the 2021 budget.
The plan, which would be written by a consultant working with local officials, looks at several key principles of the county’s transportation network, including mobility, accessibility, safety, security, future land uses, economic vitality and quality of life.
The report that would be specific to Steuben County would look at such areas as:
• Stormwater management, which includes things like retaining ponds, storm water systems, ditches and the like.
• Gravel road conversions, which have a fiscal impact not only when done, but in the future in terms of higher maintenance costs. Requests for gravel road conversions keep growing, Sharkey has said, but the county has yet to develop a plan for this type of work.
• Capital improvements, such as road expansion, widening of roads and development.
• Safety, which includes areas like traffic calming measures, which are done to lessen the impact of traffic.
• Biking and hiking trails, which includes maintenance of existing trails and future development, like connecting the trail in Angola with the trail system in DeKalb County, which has yet to grow north beyond DeKalb Central schools.
• Efforts with other agencies. Currently Sharkey has been working with the Surveyor’s Office and Building/Planning Director Clint Knauer on infrastructure planning.
• Right of way management.
“That’s the intent of this investment, to align all of these efforts,” Sharkey said.
There hasn’t been a commitment from the council to pursue such a plan.
“I think we need to take a very hard look at this for next year,” Councilman Ken Shelton said.
“I just feel strongly that we need this in order to move forward,” Sharkey said.
Sharkey said she was hoping that the plan could be funded through an additional appropriation next year seeing that the request didn’t make the actual budget.
“If we spend a hundred thousand on a plan, we need to stick with that plan,” Councilman Jim Getz said.
The document would rank projects and policies based on a 20-year time frame. It would also serve as a guide for seeking grants.
“It will provide the framework for strategic future investments in Steuben County’s infrastructure network that reflects the needs and desires of the entire Steuben County community,” said information Sharkey presented to the County Council.
