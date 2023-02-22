ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Safety Director Chris Hall gave an annual safety update at the board of trustees meeting Tuesday.
Hall started his presentation with the safety measures that are in place at MSD, such as having two School Resource Officers on staff, having school and district safety teams and a County Safety Commission.
In addition, Hall mentioned that the district has floor plans of all buildings that are available to the first responders in the community, provisions for special needs students, anti-bullying rules and that all their staff is CPR trained.
On top of that, said Hall, MSD adheres to certain safety protocols and practices, such as fire monthly drills, natural disaster and active shooter training, as well bus evacuation and exposure to chemicals drills.
The district also collaborates with the “i love u guys” foundation in instilling universal language for safety response protocols. Teachers, counselors, administrators and school support staff are also required to submit mandatory reports of abuse, threats, suicide and mental health issues.
Hall mentioned that some of the current safety problems that the district experiences are vapes, unexcused absences and fights. To ensure that the district is equipped with facing those challenges new safety initiatives included installing cameras and vape sensors, secure entrances, and emergency “Go Bags.”
Speaking about cameras and vapes, Hall said that their current security system sends staff email alerts if it senses smoke on the district premises, but in addition to that the school was also working with their provider to send the alerts through cell phone messages as well.
Hall explained that the district also added special IDs for their visitors and photo IDs for student teachers and long-term substitutes, and staff registered vehicles receive parking permits to identify vehicles on the lot.
In addition, the principals received rechargeable flashlights that double as traffic direction lights, all teachers were equipped with two-way radios, and SROs and other administration received radios programmed to match all other schools.
In the future the district plans to update facility maps, adopt an emergency management system, update district safety plan and continue to provide staff training. Hall thanked all the first responders in the community for their support and cooperation.
He further reminded the participants of the meeting that no matter how much money or how many safety and security tools a facility can purchase, the most common failure to safety and security is human error.
