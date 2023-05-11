ORLAND — A Fremont was listed in serious condition following a wreck on the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., troopers from the Toll Road and Fort Wayne posts responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Interstate 80/90 near the 132 mile marker in LaGrange County, in which Whitney Welling, 35, Fremont, was seriously injured.
First arriving officers on scene found the GMC Acadia Welling was driving had crashed into the rear of 2018 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer driven by Alla P. Draxler, 59, Baster Springs, Kansas, in the eastbound lanes.
Welling, the former director at The Vine Early Learning, Angola, was trapped in the wreckage and seriously injured.
Trooper Woodcox of the Toll Road Post observed Welling had severe bleeding from an arm injury. He was able to get a tourniquet properly applied and controlled the bleeding prior to her extrication.
At approximately 2 p.m., rescue personnel from the Orland and Fremont fire departments brought in extrication equipment to cut apart the Acadia and extricated Welling from the wreckage.
She was medically tended to by Parkview Emergency Medical Service medics on scene prior to being loaded onto a Samaritan helicopter, and then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in serious condition.
Woodcox's preliminary crash investigation revealed that prior to the crash there was tire debris in the left lane of eastbound I-80/90, which was causing traffic to take evasive action and slowdown.
The Freightliner semi was traveling in the right lane when traffic at the 132.5 mile marker came to a stand still. The Freightliner was stopped in standing traffic when the GMC Acadia failed to slow/stop and collided into the rear of the semi-trailer. There was no evidence of braking from the Acadia.
Welling was properly restrained in the Acadia and there was airbag deployment. Draxler was not injured.
The crash scene was cleared up and traffic was opened back up at 3 p.m.
The investigation is continuing.
Woodcox was assisted at the scene by troopers from the Toll Road and Fort Wayne posts, Steuben County Sheriff's Office, Orland Fire, Fremont Fire, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Parkview EMS Samaritan and Bill's Professional Towing.
