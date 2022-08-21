Dear readers,
We wanted to let you know of two exciting upcoming changes at KPC Media that will improve how you get your daily news delivered to your homes.
These two changes go hand-in-hand, so we wanted to share them both at the same time.
First, starting Sept. 19, the three KPC Media daily newspapers — The Herald Republican in Angola, The Star in Auburn and The News Sun in Kendallville — are switching to mail delivery with the U.S. Postal Service.
For the last few months, many of you have already been getting your newspaper by mail in the afternoon instead of a carrier dropping one off in the early morning.
By utilizing the postal service, we can guarantee that each of you will get your daily newspaper each day at the same time you get your mail. By allowing the postal service to handle delivery, we can focus more of our resources on continuing to reliably gather and deliver the most important community news to our readers in the four-county area while also expanding our reach within northeast Indiana. Our goal is to provide community-focused news to the approximately 165,000 residents of our region, and by using the U.S. Postal Service, we can serve a broader range of customers and focus all our resources on providing readers with the most important news, sports and human-interest stories from around our region.
We first and foremost want to ensure that you get your news every single day, and putting it in the mail is the best way to do that.
Along with the switch to all mail delivery, KPC Media also will be switching to an expanded Weekend Edition that, due to mail delivery constraints, will be delivered on Saturdays, starting Sept. 3.
The Saturday paper will now look a lot like what your Sunday has been — four sections, comics, inserts and fliers and coupons. You’ll get both your local news from The Herald Republican, The Star and The News Sun along with our bigger four-county news and issue stories that have been the cornerstone of our Sunday newspaper.
We’ll be beefing up our Weekend edition, adding in some extra news pages so our readers can get a well-rounded edition filled with local, state and national news, sports and features that will last through the weekend.
For events happening on Saturdays, such as high school sports and other breaking news, our newsroom staffs will continue to deliver those stories to you on our websites, because we’re certainly not going to pull back on covering these important local events. And remember — if you’re a print subscriber you automatically get full access to all the news, features, sports and opinion content at kpcnews.com.
Our daily newspaper will be delivered five days per week, Tuesday through Saturday, with Saturday being the improved Weekend edition.
Here at KPC News, we’re continuing to work day in and day out to deliver the news that matters in our community. The most important and impactful news each day comes from our communities, and these changes will ensure we can continue to provide you with the most interesting and informative news from our region.
All of us at KPC Media are proud to do this important work — to serve the general public with our reporting on everything from local government meetings to annual events to heartwarming or interesting stories about the people who choose to make northeast Indiana their home.
Change takes some getting used to, but these moves being made over the next few weeks will put us in the best position to continue our work and continue our service to you, our readers, and to the communities we serve.
Lastly, to you, our readers, we want to thank you for continuing to subscribe to your local newspaper. We hope you continue to enjoy reading your daily paper as much as we enjoy putting it together for you, each and every day.
Thank you for reading.
We look forward to continue serving you as best we can.
— Jenny Ernsberger, general manager, KPC Media
