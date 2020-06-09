FREMONT — From Eagles to Boilermakers, both Valedictorian Ava Eisinger and Salutatorian Olivia Dornbush from the Fremont High School class of 2020 are Purdue University bound this fall.
Eisinger is the daughter of David and Lisa Eisinger. Her plan is to study brain and behavioral sciences when she gets to Purdue.
Throughout her high school years she was involved in a number of extracurricular activities. She was a four-year member of student council, a three-year member of the art club, spent two years in Spanish club, spent a year on the yearbook committee and on set crew for the theater, three years as the boys tennis manager and spent three years playing tennis.
She was vice president of the National Honor Society as a two-year member and spent two years in Key Club, including one year as president.
“I think some things I’m going to miss most about high school are my friends and teachers,” she said. “I have really liked most of the teachers I’ve had, but I have to say that Mr. (Tony) Mitchell and Ms. (Courtney) Orme are my favorites.”
As for classes she enjoyed, she noted psychology with Mitchell and English 12 taught by Joyce Dirig.
High school was memorable, but for Eisinger topping the list was the field day held last school year for being one of the top 20 best schools in the state of Indiana.
As a procrastinator by nature, so much that she was voted one of the biggest procrastinators of the class, her advice is simple, “Do not procrastinate. You aren’t doing yourself any favors by waiting to do your work.”
The COVID-19 pandemic made Eisinger, like other seniors in the area, miss out on things like senior-faculty day, senior skip day and more.
“I was also going to work on the musical set, but that got canceled as well,” she said.
Dornbush, the daughter of Shannon McKibben and Chuck Dornbush, is planning to study pharmacy while at Purdue.
She was active in student council and student government, art club, academic team and National Honor Society as well as playing on the basketball and tennis teams.
So far, she doesn’t have any set in stone extracurriculars for college, but hopes to get involved with a few, including intramural tennis.
“The thing I will miss most about high school is athletics,” Dornbush said. “From all of the fun memories made through playing basketball and tennis to Friday night football games and Homecoming, so many of my favorite high school memories came from Fremont athletics.”
By far her most memorable high school moment was playing at the basketball regional championship with her best friends and teammates.
Picking a favorite teacher was hard, as she said Fremont has many great teachers that all connect well with students.
Favorite classes, though, were easier. Chemistry 2 came out on top because of her love of chemistry and the interesting labs. English classes were also on the list, because the teachers were some of her favorites.
“My advice to underclassmen would have to be to make the most of everything you do,” she said. “Whether that is academics, extracurriculars or any other part of high school, it all goes so fast. You don’t want to leave knowing you didn’t put your all into everything you did and made the most of every moment.”
For Dornbush, the pandemic took a lot of big, anticipated moments from her high school career including her senior tennis season, senior awards and skip days, the last day of high school and it moved both graduation and prom.
“These are all things you look forward to at the start of the year and having them all stripped from us really upset the whole class of 2020,” she said. “With that said, I think the pandemic made a lot of us more appreciative of the time we did have, and we all made the most of these unprecedented times.”
The Fremont Class of 2020 will graduate on July 25 at 10 a.m. with more details to follow.
