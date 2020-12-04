Members of the alumni board from Trine University’s Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity installed bricks Thursday, Dec. 3, in front of the fraternity house recognizing members who served or are serving in the military or as first responders. Board member Rick Hoover said he hopes the recognition serves as an example for current members as they see the names when entering or leaving the fraternity house. Those interested in supporting the effort or purchasing bricks for other recognition can donate through trinesigep.com. SigEp alumni who would like to be included in one of the listings can contact the SigEp alumni board through the same website. Pictured are, front, from left, Rick Hoover, a 1971 aeronautical engineering graduate; Bob Palm, a 1972 civil engineering graduate; Ron Shipley, a 1972 civil engineering graduate; Merlin Wright a 1972 mechanical engineering graduate; back, Jim Stump, a 1976 civil engineering graduate; Roger Schafer, a 1974 business administration graduate; and Tom Hertel, a 1971 business administration graduate.
