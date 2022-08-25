ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police are investigating a total of four drive-by-shooting style incidents that occurred early Wednesday, officials from the two agencies said.
The incidents all occurred in an area east of Angola.
In each of the incidents, residents told police that projectiles damaged their homes.
Sheriff R.J. Robinson said he has been in discussions with detectives working the incidents and says they appear to be random and not connected.
"It's just reckless. It's random," Robinson said.
Interviews with property owners have not turned up any connections between them. And the residents said they didn't feel they were targeted by any one individual or individuals that could tie the incidents together, Robinson said.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating incidents that occurred in the 1100 block of East C.R. 300N, one in the 2400 block of East C.R. 100N and a third in the 5300 block of East Metz Road.
The Indiana State Police is investigating an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of North C.R. 700E.
Police found evidence at each of the residences.
Robinson said investigators from each agency were meeting Thursday morning and discussing the cases.
"At this time, the suspect vehicle can only be described as a vehicle with a loud exhaust. It does appear that all three incidents are related along with a fourth incident that’s being investigated by the Indiana State Police. However, there's no evidence at this time indicating that anyone was specifically being targeted," said a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
At the fourth house, the one being investigated by the State Police, no one was home.
"Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots and a 'loud' vehicle speeding off down the road. Investigators recovered shell casings in the roadway out in front of the residence, and damage (what appears to be bullet holes) to the residence," a statement from the State Police said.
Other than the fact that the vehicle from which the shots were fired being loud, police have few clues about the incidents and are asking for the help from the public to solve the crimes.
"Anyone with information that could possibly assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 668-1000 Ext. 5000 or Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 668-STOP," said the Sheriff's Office news release.
"ISP Investigators have very little information to go on, and so any public assistance with identifying possible suspect(s) or suspect vehicle would be greatly appreciated," the State Police news release said. "Anyone having information that may assist detectives in this investigation can call the ISP Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661 (option 8) and ask to speak with a detective. Callers may remain anonymous.”
No one was injured in any of the incidents.
Robinson said Steuben County's rural nature often leads to homes being shot, but it is typically by accident, usually from hunters or people target shooting. Homes being targeted by individuals is a bit more rare, he added.
