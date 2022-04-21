ANGOLA — Steuben County officials are looking at possibly creating a master plan for the parks system.
That was one of many items discussed during a park committee meeting on Thursday, led by Steuben County Commissioner Lynne Liechty.
"I think if we're going to want to develop at the park, we're not going to do so without a master plan," Liechty said.
"I think we need to take it on the merits of what's going to be discussed. I think we need to have one," said Commissioner Ken Shelton.
Tami Mosier of Purdue Extension Steuben County, mentioned there had been a plan of some sorts about 10-11 years ago that could be revisited.
Meanwhile, there's lots going on in the Steuben County Parks at Crooked Lake and Clear Lake.
There has been a buzz of activity at both facilities as parks officials ready for the coming lake and camping seasons.
There has been much maintenance of trees at Crooked Lake and signage and general cleanup has occurred at Clear Lake.
One of the trees that was slated for removal at Crooked Lake was kept at about 10-feet tall so a carving could be done. The tree eventually ended up at about 8 1/2 feet because there was an ant infestation.
The tree has been carved to resemble a lighthouse. The cost was covered by Nabeel Schwartz, the 9-year-old son of parks Superintendent Scott Schwartz. The lighthouse was carved by chainsaw artist Jeff Shuler of rural Angola.
Some finishing touch are awaiting completion on the lighthouse, which will have lighting.
Schwartz said he has received some complaints about trees being removed, but he has assured them that they have been taken down because of rot or safety to park users and structures.
There was discussion about replacing trees but nothing definite was in the works.
Schwartz reported that for all intents and purposes, the campground is full for the season. There's also additional revenue coming in from the park opening up mooring slips to accommodate boaters who used to dock at Casey's Cove Marina, which has moved off lake, to Orland Road.
