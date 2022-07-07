ANGOLA — Organizers of Angola Balloons Aloft are reaching out to the public to become a part of the event beyond being spectators.
People can welcome balloonists to their properties — typically acreages and farms — and there are some safety pointers for the public to follow.
“If a balloon lands on a property with permission, the pilots always enjoy having the host property owner engage! It’s part of the enjoyment for the pilots and crew to meet rural folks and entertain them with their sport,” said Marsha Drewes, who along with her husband, Walt, chair the committee that organizes Balloons Aloft.
If you live within an 8-mile radius of downtown Angola and would like to become part of the Angola Balloons Aloft event, all you need is a white sheet.
“If you would not mind having a balloon landing or launching from your property, all you have to do is place a white sheet in a visible place in your yard,” Marsha Drewes said.
Affix the sheet to the ground and a balloonist might just land in your yard on Friday or Saturday. Or they might use your property to launch from.
Balloons Aloft organizers ask participants to place a white sheet on the spot starting Friday early morning until Sunday morning.
Make sure the sheet can be seen from the air so when a balloon pilot sees it, he or she knows you have given him or her permission to land.
Drewes pointed out that because of the variability of winds and other factors, putting a sheet in your yard does not guarantee a balloonist will land there.
In addition, people who might want to follow a balloon over the countryside are being asked to exercise caution and respect people’s property.
“Actually the biggest effort on the part of the public is to make sure they don’t follow too closely to the chase vehicles and not cause a traffic jam,” Drewes said. “If you are watching or following balloons, make sure you keep your eyes on the highway!”
If people do follow balloons and decide to stop along a road or at a property, they should make sure they are parking in a place where parking is allowed, such as a county road shoulder.
