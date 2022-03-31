FREMONT — On a cold, wet Thursday afternoon just after 1:45 p.m. a local fallen hero was honored on Toledo Street headed west to Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.
The sudden passing of Orland firefighter Mark Sutton, 60, was honored and treated as a line-of-duty death.
Sutton died Saturday, 24 hours after responding to a field fire, making him eligible to receive this designation, said Orland Fire Chief Kim Norton.
Sutton served on the Orland Fire Department for 28 years.
The service was held at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
The Rev. Donna Holcolmb officiated.
A line of firefighters, police officers and emergency medical service responders joined the service with departments from Orland, Fremont, Angola, Ashley, Stroh, Salem Center, Arcola, and Camden, Michigan, fire departments and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service and Parkview EMS participated in Thursday’s service.
Sutton was known for his famous laughter, his big heart for his family and community and a love for motorcycles, hunting and fishing.
“We can’t believe that you are gone, but will forever be grateful for having met you,” wrote friend Ute Albright on Sutton’s memorial page.
