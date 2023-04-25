Angola's Kling honored as instructor of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recently honored a select group of police officers for their efforts in reducing impaired driving and making Indiana roads safer.
The 23 officers recognized are part of the state’s Drug Recognition Expert program.
DREs receive specialized training to recognize impairment in drivers under the influence of drugs. Because of their training, they are often called upon by law enforcement to assist with traffic stops with the goal of keeping impaired drivers off the road.
The DREs were recognized during the Indiana Traffic Safety Conference, celebrating the officers after the eighth annual awards ceremony that took place in March. The awards ceremony was hosted by the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
Angola Police Department Officer Matthew Kling was presented with the 2022 DRE Instructor of the Year Award, named to honor the memory of Indiana State Police Lt. Gary Dudley.
Kling has served with the Angola Police Department for more than 21 years. He is currently the project coordinator for the Tri-County DUI Task Force.
Along with training new officers at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in standard field sobriety testing, Kling oversees the drug recognition Tablet program for the State of Indiana. He is also a member of the Drug Recognition Expert section of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Indiana Association of Certified Accident Investigators.
Kling received the DRE Instructor of the Year Award for his passion for exemplary service in 2022.
Twenty officers were presented with longevity awards and two were presented with performance awards.
"It is an honor to acknowledge the crucial role that these officers play in ensuring the safety of our roads and communities," said ICJI executive director Devon McDonald. "Their top priority is to prevent drug-impaired drivers from endangering lives on the road.”
The 2022 DRE of the Year Award, named after fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer David Moore, was presented to Crawfordsville Police Department’s Lieutenant Matt Schroeter. Lieutenant Schroeter is a 17-year veteran of the Crawfordsville Police Department, and has focused large portion of his career on impaired driving.
Schroeter completed his standardized field sobriety testing certification in 2019 and became a certified DRE in 2020. Schroeter was presented with the 2021 DRE Performance Award and became a certified DRE Instructor in 2022.
"Being a drug recognition expert is more than just a job; it is a calling," stated Jim Bryan, traffic safety director at ICJI. "These experts are frequently faced with challenging situations where drivers may be under the influence of one or more illegal substances. The diligent work of each DRE to conduct thorough evaluations is essential to ensuring safety on the roads."
"The officers involved in the DRE program do not seek recognition for their efforts," said Marshall Depew, Indiana DRE program coordinator. "Their goal is to equip themselves and their colleagues with the necessary skills to keep all road users safe from harm."
Another high honor handed out during the ceremony was the DRE Performance Award. The Performance Awards were presented to Indiana State Police Trooper Noah Ewing for conducting 27 DRE evaluations last year, and Indiana State Police Trooper Tanner Hurley for conducting 26 DRE evaluations last year.
