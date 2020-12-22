ANGOLA — A lawsuit pitting the superintendent of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County against the district and school board has been continued to next year.
A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Steuben Superior Court but Judge William Fee continued the pretrial conference until Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. It will be conducted by telephone.
Superintendent Brent Wilson filed suit March 3 against the district and board members for breach of contract. In 2016, the board removed a five-year rollover provision that added one additional year each year on June 30, resulting in a continuous five-year contract.
At the November school board meeting, the board voted 5-2 not to renew Wilson’s contract, which ends June 30. Board President Cory Archbold clarified a "new contract" for Wilson is possible.
Wilson's Indianapolis attorney Linda Pence has said the alterations made to his contract in 2016 defied Indiana law. According to statute, an evaluation process is required at least once a year for education contracts, and Wilson says he was not properly evaluated.
At a hearing in mid-November in the courtroom, the school board’s attorney Matt Elliott entered a motion for judgement. Elliott said superintendents’ contracts in Indiana are bound by the constraints of law and that any ambiguity, per the Indiana Supreme Court, must be determined in favor of the school board.
If Fee grants the motion for judgement, it could essentially end the lawsuit. If he doesn't, the case could go before a Steuben County jury.
On Nov. 25, Fee approved the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents as an amicus curae — or friend of the court. An amicus curiae is a party not named in the suit that assists the court by offering information, expertise or insight that has bearing on the issues in the case.
"This is precisely the type of case where a court many find an amicus curiae appearance and brief helpful," wrote Pence in a Nov. 17 document filed with the court. "Not only is this case of great significance to Dr. Wilson, the court is considering issues that could potentially have an effect upon the state's educational system as well."
