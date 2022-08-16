ANGOLA — The Steuben Arts Scene is excited to announce its next event The Arts Scene’s Autumn PopUp.
We are kicking off Autumn with this indoor PopUp event for fine artists to display and offer for sale up to four of their works. This is the first juried fine arts event that the Steuben Arts Scene has conducted in downtown Angola.
The three day event starts with an Artist’s Reception and Fundraiser on Friday evening Sept. 16 from 4-7 p.m. The reception and fundraiser will be held at Sutton’s Event Center at 160 North Public Square, Angola.
The show will be open to the public on Sept. 17 from 9-5 p.m. and Sept. 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The event will be free to the public.
Artists who would like to participate can visit https://bit.ly/3ApLsC8 to find the Zapp application. There will be cash awards for the top three artists.
The Steuben Arts Scene is a 501©(3) non-profit art organization. Dedicated to the visual and performing arts, “The Scene’s” mission is to inspire, nurture and enrich lives thru the arts. The Scene provides artistic opportunities for everyone through exhibits, classes, lectures, and special events. The Scene is a hub for resources to bring established and/or aspiring artists together within an environment equipped to support creativity.
Sponsors for this event include: Steuben REMC, Sutton’s Deli, Steuben County Community Foundation and Lakeland Internet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.