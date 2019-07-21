ANGOLA — Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Detective Chris Emerick, with the support of county-approved funding through the Steuben County Coroner’s Office, used some of the latest technology to identify Tina Len Cabanaw, the woman whose badly decomposed body was found in September 1999 and has remained until May a cold case.
The identity was officially confirmed in June.
Cabanaw was 36 when her body was presumably dumped in a farm field off of C.R. 200N on land that’s now part of Glendarin Hills Golf Club.
The DNA testing that was used to crack the April Tinsley murder case is the same as the method that was used to identify Cabanaw, who was 36 when she turned up in Steuben County.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department employed the services of Parabon NanoLabs, Reston, Virginia, and DNA Labs International, Deerfield Beach, Florida. DNA Labs International actually was employed twice, the second time on a donation because the county ran short of funds.
After the Fort Wayne and Indiana State Police cracked the 1988 murder of 8-year-old April Tinsley in Fort Wayne last July, State Police Capt. Kevin Smith contacted Steuben County Sheriff’s Department Detective Chris Emerick and suggested he work with Parabon to try to solve the Cabanaw case.
“It’s the exact same process,” Smith said.
Work with DNA Labs
The county had already been working with DNA Labs International on the case early on and continued working with them in what became a successful identification.
It all started when Smith met last year with Emerick, Coroner Bill Harter and others to explain the process and encourage the county use it to try to clear up the Cabanaw case.
“This is the process we used (on April Tinsley) and I knew it would work (on Cabanaw) and it did,” Smith said.
Harter approached the Steuben County Council in August 2018 to get additional funding for the testing with Parabon. It ended up costing about $6,000 for the scientific work that led to the identification of Cabanaw.
“After the April Tinsley murder, Detective Kevin Smith went to Chris and said, ‘Why don’t you use this with your Jane Doe,’” Harter said. “Chris started talking with the company and I went to the council and here we are.”
Parabon has been involved in cracking numerous cold cases and a variety of other high-profile cases across the United States. The company’s process is about the only one available to use DNA to track down suspects or, in Steuben County’s case, the identity of people.
“I look at it like wow. Steuben County got involved in something this big,” Harter said.
Once funding was put in place by the Steuben County Council, Harter and Emerick started their search that would take about nine months to reach a conclusion.
The sheriff’s department and Harter worked with Dr. Grant McDonald, who at the time was with Cameron Orthopedics, to cut a cross section of a bone to submit for testing.
“We got with his office early last fall and he was able to make the cuts and do the extraction for what we needed,” Harter said. “That’s how we got it rolled out.”
Something different
Emerick said the Cabanaw case reflected something different. Most of the cases involving DNA have a target suspect. In this case, it was a missing person for whom there was DNA but there were no matches to target.
“I don’t know how many people did it the way I did it, the way I tried to do it. It was a totally different route because I didn’t have a suspect,” Emerick said. “That was the first question was, the first question for Parabon was, can we do this for an unknown, an unidentified person?”
Parabon agreed that it could be done so bone samples from Cabanaw’s remains that had been preserved in evidence at the Sheriff’s Department were shipped off to DNA Labs International for DNA extraction. The first attempt didn’t work, so another sample was sent for analysis by DNA Labs — for free. The DNA was then shipped to Parabon for their analysis.
What came back from Parabon in February were four fifth and sixth cousins. “They couldn’t narrow it down any more than that, fifth or sixth cousins,” Emerick said.
He located and called every one of them and nothing turned up.
“None of them had any idea of what I was talking about,” Emerick said.
A search was then done through another database, CLEAR for law enforcement, and numerous names came up through a variety of sources. Emerick spent more than a week on the phone, contacting people in numerous states, when he finally talked to a woman in Georgia.
“She called me back and goes, ‘Hey, I think I may have some information for you. I seem to remember sometime back in the late 1990s, early 2000s, some female coming up missing in our family. I don’t know her name.’ She goes, ‘I think she might have lived in Michigan. Maybe the Detroit area, but I don’t know.’”
Over the course of a day, she was able to come up with Cabanaw’s sister’s name, Patricia McCarty.
More searching
More searching and phone calls led Emerick to McCarty and her son, Danny, who was able to exactly draw the tattoo on Cabanaw’s shoulder. It was an almost exact match. Because of the state of the decomposition, it was lucky that the tattoo was still discernible.
“I felt pretty confident it was her, based on the tattoo,” Emerick said.
Police obtained a DNA sample from McCarty, but it wasn’t a positive match. So the search then zeroed in on Cabanaw’s children, particularly her daughter, Jessica Gallegos, who was 16 when her mother disappeared. Emerick found her using a police database and searches using her mother’s last names, of which there were three provided.
Once Emerick and Gallegos were able to connect, he requested a DNA test of her and it was a 99.99% match.
There were a couple of big ifs that hinged on the success of the discovery of Lisa Len Cabanaw.
• First, it took the Steuben County Council to provide the $3,500 in funding for the testing. It was approved by a 6-1 vote in August 2018.
“Bill presented a good case to spend the money and the council saw fit that it was a worthwhile endeavor,” said Rick Shipe, president of the County Council. “Everyone needs to know what happened to their loved ones. It wasn’t a hard vote for me.”
• Second, even though DNA was able to be extracted from Cabanaw’s bones that had been preserved in evidence at the sheriff’s department, a public match was necessary to enable Emerick to track down family and positively identify Cabanaw. That became a bit of an obstacle.
“The DNA testing that is done in law enforcement is much different than the genealogy testing,” Smith said.
Genetic genealogy
Parabon uses genetic genealogy, which is a lead generation tool that can be used to identify human remains by tying DNA to a family with a missing person or to point to the likely identity of an individual whose DNA was found at a crime scene, said a company spokeswoman.
Genealogists accomplish this through the use of comparative DNA analysis, which measures the amount of DNA that is shared between two people, combined with traditional genealogy research using historical records to infer relationships between individuals.
Even though he was working with little help from the DNA testing, Emerick followed a long trail to end up with Gallegos, who not only proved an almost perfect DNA match, but was able to provide photographic evidence to police.
Emerick’s work was helped out by the fact that Barb Julian, who was Steuben County Coroner when Cabanaw was found, kept meticulous notes, Harter said.
“Barb was a big help,” Harter said. The file Julian started in 1999 on the case is an inch thick, at least.
In Emerick’s possession there are three binders full of notes that started when the case was first investigated by Detective Jeff Sine, a reserve officer who was working the day the body was discovered in a farm field by Dr. M.G. Headley.
Emerick took up the case that police had received some tips on over the years, but it was the DNA testing that provided the final piece to the puzzle.
“We didn’t have any of the tools (then) that we do today,” Sine said.
