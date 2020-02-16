Cowboys star to speak at chamber banquet
KENDALLVILLE — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will be coming home to northeast Indiana in April as the headliner of this year’s Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
The annual banquet has a history of booking big-name speakers, especially athletes, and Smith will be no exception to this year’s event.
Smith was a standout football player at Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne and received the nationwide Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was Indiana’s Mr. Football in his senior year in 2012 and played collegiate football for Notre Dame.
He’ll headline the annual chamber dinner on April 23 at 6 p.m. at the Kendallville Event Center.
That event will also include recognition of the business of the year, industry of the year and the citizen of the year, along with a catered dinner.
Tickets are $65 for chamber members and $85 for non-members. Students can attend for $40. Tables of eight are available for $520 each.
New Auburn building
is city’s ‘front door’
AUBURN — Chris Straw set out to build an attractive “front door” for downtown Auburn.
Friday’s grand opening of the Straw Building showed what lies behind that door is equally impressive.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiled the new, two-story structure that houses the headquarters for Straw’s Team Quality Services company and a new branch office for 1st Source Bank at the corner of 7th and Jackson streets.
“Being born and raised in Auburn, I’m a big believer in: ‘If your front door doesn’t look good, nobody wants to go any further.’ We wanted to create something that was a front door to this wonderful community,” company founder Straw told a crowd that gathered on a cold, sunny morning for the event.
“Chris has made a tremendous improvement in the west side of our downtown here. … We think it represents the city extremely well,” Mayor Mike Ley told the crowd.
Waterloo mastodon featured on ‘Jeopardy!’
WATERLOO — A mastodon skeleton discovered in a field near Waterloo was the subject of a question on the television game show “Jeopardy” episode broadcast Monday night.
“In the 1890s a fossil of one of these mammoth relatives was unearthed near Waterloo in DeKalb County, Indiana,” the question read.
Area viewers took to social media to note the local connection.
“Check it out! On Jeopardy just now! A couple of weeks ago there was a question about the ACD Museum!” one Facebook post read.
The post was shared on the DeKalb County Happenings Facebook Page and Roselyn Wells, president of the DeKalb County Indiana Genealogy Society, took the opportunity to reply.
“That mastodon is in the Carnegie Institute in Pittsburgh. My great uncle, Laurel Spindler, found it,” she wrote.
Shooter sentenced
to serve 8 1/2 years
KENDALLVILLE — A man who blew a 3-inch hole into the neck and collarbone of another person with what the prosecutor described as a sawed-off, hair-trigger “pirate gun” will spend at least the next 8 1/2 years in prison.
The fact that the victim in the case didn’t die could only be attributed to a “miracle,” or else Kyle Gibson, 28, might be facing more serious time.
On Tuesday, Gibson was sentenced after pleading guilty last month to a Level 5 felony count of carrying a handgun with a license and a Level 6 felony charge of criminal recklessness.
The case was pleaded down from an original charge of aggravated battery.
LaGrange drug bust finds heroin cache
LAGRANGE — A raid Feb. 9 on a LaGrange County home marked the first time local law enforcement officers have uncovered a sizable amount of heroin in the county.
The bust is sparking fears that the heroin epidemic that has been ravaging other communities around the nation might have finally found its way here.
Ten people were arrested after an early morning raid at a home west of LaGrange uncovered more than 5 ounces of heroin, the largest single seizure of heroin here, said Nic Dubea, a LaGrange police department deputy marshal.
Over the past several years, heroin has been a large problem across the nation, as well as in Indiana communities like Indianapolis, South Bend and Fort Wayne. But the drug has rarely been seen in LaGrange County or other northeast Indiana counties, where meth remains king of illicit drugs.
Enterprise Center gains $100,000 regional grant
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday was awarded funds through the Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority as part of the Regional Cities Initiative that will provide $100,000 toward the second phase of development of the Enterprise Center at 907 S. Wayne St.
The total project cost is $668,260.
Phase II of the Enterprise Center project is the continued pursuit of a conversion of an existing 70,000-square-foot, five-building complex on 4.5 acres located half a mile south of the Public Square in Angola.
This former manufacturing facility is being transformed into office space, entrepreneur eco-system, coworking space and an industrial training facility.
