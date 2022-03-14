INDIANAPOLIS — Amid all the inflation and rising gasoline prices news, there's one thing continuing to go down: Indiana’s unemployment rate.
The rate fell from 2.7% in December to 2.4% in January — continuing a record low for the state dating to 1976, when the current method of compiling unemployment rates began, said an Indiana Department of Workforce Development news release on Monday.
In addition, private sector employment increased by 1,500 jobs over the last month and has now grown for seven of the last eight months. This has resulted in a gain of 85,800 jobs year-over-year. Total private employment now stands at 2.73 million — 9,900 below the February 2019 peak of 2.74 million.
“With a 2.4% unemployment rate in January, even lower than the previous month, Indiana continues to outperform the nation as a whole,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said in the announcement. “The low unemployment rate coincides with significant year-over-year job growth indicating that Indiana is trending in the right direction.”
By comparison, the national unemployment rate increased from 3.9% in December 2021 to 4.0% in January 2022.
Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 1,528 over the previous month, due to an increase of 10,344 employed residents and a decrease of 8,816 unemployed residents.
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,304,953. The state’s labor force participation rate remains at 61.9% after year-end revisions, below the national rate of 62.2%.
The monthly increase in jobs can primarily be attributed to:
• Construction (+1,100)
• Financial activities (+200)
Overall, Indiana's workforce, those age 16 years and over who are eligible, has nearly 3.23 million Hoosiers employed while another 80,000 are looking for a job. Close to another 20,000 Hoosiers are out of the labor force but available to work now. Meanwhile, nearly 150,000 Indiana jobs are posted and looking for workers.
Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated at hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.
Coming Tuesday
January employment data for Indiana counties, cities and metropolitan statistical areas will be available at noon Tuesday, pending U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics validation.
