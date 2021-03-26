BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The COVID-19 pandemic couldn’t keep the lions, hyenas and wildebeest away from Prairie Heights.
This weekend, with the first show opening at 7 p.m. today, the Prairie Heights Middle School theater will present “The Lion King Jr.” on the stage, with a little help from some elementary and high school thespians.
And yes, there will be a live audience as a limited number of tickets are available for each show.
“Everything has been really good,” said Director Chris Ellert. “These kids, they really love the theater and will do whatever it takes to be able to have live theater again.”
Audiences will get to enjoy the Disney classic they know and love while following COVID-19 social distancing protocols, which include keeping groups seated apart from one another. Face masks will also be required by all audience members.
Ellert said the cast and crew will only have their masks off when on stage. As soon as they’re in the wings, a face mask will be on.
“They were all given bottles of hand sanitizer to keep and use frequently,” Ellert said.
To keep social distancing possible, only half the seats in the auditorium will be sold. Because of presales, there will be limited tickets at the doors.
“We are super excited to be able to perform live,” Ellert said. “These kids really feed off the energy of a live audience and the applause keeps them going.”
Words like “invigorating” and “amazing” were used by cast members when asked what it felt like to be able to perform live theater again.
“Invigorating,” said David Claudy who plays Simba. “That’s it. That’s the only word for it.”
That doesn’t mean everything has been easy, though, as rehearsals have had to take place in masks, dances had to be done a little differently to keep everyone as distanced as possible and sports practices meant that not everyone could be at each rehearsal.
“I choreographed the show,” said Kendall King who plays Nala. “I had to keep it COVID-friendly, which was a lot harder.”
Jacob Crites plays young Simba and said the sports difficulties meant some of the cast had to learn dances and blocking for the show from video recordings later.
“Its hard for them to come and learn it later,” he said.
Landry Byler who plays the younger version of Nala said one of the other difficulties was just living up to the name of the show.
“Living up to the Lion King name, it’s been difficult,” she said.
But they all agreed, it’s been worth the hassle, the stress, the differences to be able to put on such a well-known and loved show.
“Overall, it’s exciting to do Lion King,” said King. “Mixing grades, getting to know the younger cast members, it’s all fun.”
Ellert said he enjoys having the older students around, too, because they can help lead the younger students that sometimes listen to the older students better than they do him.
“They can help guide, and they learn more about acting by helping the younger cast,” he said.
The show takes the stage today at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.
