Listen, I understand there has been something transpiring which no one really cares to fully admit, but I truly believe it’s time we had an honest conversation. And you must hear me when I say, this won’t be easy.
So, get comfortable and permit me to speak freely as for everything you people have put me through — I believe I deserve it, and much more, but for now, this shall suffice.
We should have discussed this some time ago, but inexplicably, no one seems to care. I have been seeing you oddly prance around in the wardrobe typically reserved for the time of the day when the bright yellow ball of fire has retired. You sashay in that terry swagger all throughout the day and with no explanation as to the reason why.
Instead of rolling out of that thing you lay upon for six or seven hours after which you trudge like the dead to the icebox to suitably prepare my morning milk, you now remain there far much longer than any of your kind. (Not to mention by the time you finally do awake from your slumber you don’t even arrange my breakfast accordingly and sabotage routine completely.)
The mini you’s now stare at a glowing box when they are not punching buttons on the electric notebook or carrying that picture screen to and fro. Every once in a while I catch them outside throwing the oblong pigskin or kicking the white and black sphere into the netted catcher, which quite frankly makes no sense to me, but there you have it.
They would formerly strap a bag to their back and march out the door into the oversized yellow submarine on wheels with bright and annoying, I might add, flashing lights. Now, they never leave, and quite frankly, neither do you.
All this probably seems a tinge harsh, dare I say, forward, but desperate times call for desperate measures and I am unsure as to how much longer I can withstand your presence. It afflicts me so.
Don’t get me wrong, you do indeed serve a purpose. Let’s be honest here, I can’t remove the red cap from that bottle all by myself, and why need I exert the effort when it is clearly not my job.
Your refrain from departure from my domicile has caused severe disruption in my daily routine thus the reason for our little intervention. You must leave. Go back to whatever it was that drove you out of my house so that I may sun myself once again in peace with style and then some while that mentally absent bag of fur with teeth barks uncontrollably at the wind, leaves and pretty much everything. You are welcome to take him along with you if it at all helps you to get out.
We had an arrangement, did we not? I have more than made good on my part. I am here and I look fabulous. Are you going to honor that to which you earlier agreed? You leave for eight to 10 hours as do the shorter yous and leave me be to my place of residence while I dream of the days when you truly recognize who I am and bring back the young man with the vehicle of milk who leaves me six bottles of white gold on the door step every week. I believe the thought and movement towards such times merits some white boarding. You would be wise to agree.
Some final thoughts: Can you ask the tall fat male with really good hair to take care of his business elsewhere? Each instance he departs after spending an extended amount of time in the room with the shower, there is an overwhelming stench resembling the lifeless raccoon still napping on the road two blocks over and it makes it incredibly difficult to dine without choking.
Secondly, if you would be so kind as to paint your face and blow your hair anywhere other than directly in front of my mirror that would be appreciated. It is the best well lit place in the house and I prefer to see myself in the mirror, alone, without the noise of that blower and the whipping of your hair.
While I do enjoy the many faces you make while painting, it becomes annoying when you begin yelling at the little ones about their bags and the timeliness of that submarine (which coincidentally has subsided since the beginning of this madness).
Lastly, it would behoove you to give every attempt to detach those cute, but irritating short people (which from here on out we shall refer to as Sheeple) from those rectangular brain suckers which they always thumb tap and constantly bring to their face every time it dings that bothersome sound.
Those little surprises left for you outside are not going to pick themselves up.
I believe we made some real headway here. I would ask for your input, however those are one of the many things of which I couldn’t care less. Simply do as I command and I perceive things will go back to the way they were prior to your failed endeavors to completely uproot my sanctuary and destroy my life, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion. — The Family Cat
