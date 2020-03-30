Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Theodore E. Blotter, 53, of the 9000 block of North C.R. 150E, Rome City, arrested at the sheriff’s office on felony charges of strangulation and battery with a prior conviction.
• Edward W. Crowe, 52, of the 1000 block of West Maumee Street, arrested at home on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and battery.
• Michael A. Forrester, 30, of the 200 block of Lane 100 Lake Charles East, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and battery on a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Mark Horsley, 34, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Clayton R. Ostrander, 27, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of battery.
• Romon M. Szebuntschak, 41, of the 400 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Emily M. Turner, 22, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 110S, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Megan N. Utley, 33, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• William M. Utley, 44, of the 1000 block of Oakcrest Drive, arrested in the 200 block of West State Street, Hudson, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
