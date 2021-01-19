INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services identified two child deaths from local counties in 2019, with the cases in Noble and Steuben county each classified as deaths due to neglect.
In the department’s report on the number of child deaths in calendar year 2019, the state recorded 61 child deaths across the state, with 18 deaths due to abuse and the other 43 due to neglect.
Those numbers are down slightly from 2018, when the state had 65 child deaths with 22 abuse and 43 neglect cases.
The majority of deaths in 2019 were either accidents (27) or due to natural causes (5), but there were 22 homicide cases and seven others with an undetermined manner of death.
Weapons were the leading cause of child deaths, accounting for 21 cases, while suffocation and drowning each accounted for seven, six were motor-vehicle-related deaths and five were related to medical conditions. Other manners of death included asthma, exposure, fire/burns/electrocution, and malnutrition.
“Inclusion in this report does not necessarily indicate a caregiver intentionally caused a child’s death, though that is apparent in some of the fatalities. Instead, the annual Indiana DCS Child Fatality Report seeks to raise awareness of perennial issues that result in the tragic loss of Hoosier children in hopes of spurring community action,” DCS wrote in its report.
This year was the first year that the report was released based on the calendar year instead of the state fiscal year, which is why 2019 data was not compiled and completed until January 2021.
Thirty of Indiana’s 92 counties had at least one child death investigated by DCS, with Noble and Steuben counties each having one case identified as due to neglect.
The report details the circumstances of all the deaths identified by DCS, but does not indicate which brief is related to which county. But KPC Media Group is able to compare the summaries to local news reports to connect which entries are related to the local incidents.
Steuben County’s case, however, is connected to a drowning at Lake Arrowhead that occurred in June 2019.
“A 3-year-old boy drowned. The child lived with his parents and sibling. On the day of the child’s death, the parents reported the children ate lunch and then took a nap in the living room. The parents were awake in the home while the children were napping. The mother noticed the back sliding glass door was open, and the parents immediately went to the lake located behind their home to look for the child. The father found the child unresponsive in the lake. The father tested positive for THC. The mother tested positive for THC and methamphetamine,” the DCS report states.
The parents of that toddler, Jack B. Harrell and Rachel M. Richmond were indicted by a grand jury in Steuben County in October 2020 and have both since been arrested on warrants.
Both are charged with Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Level 1 is the most serious felony in Indiana, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
It’s unclear which entry in the report is from Noble County.
Noble County did have a serious neglect case in which multiple children were removed from a Wolcottville home in March 2019, but none of the children in that case died.
No other News Sun news reports from 2019 identify any child deaths that were charged criminally or occurred publicly.
Several of the deaths listed under the neglect section of the report are deaths of infants who died suddenly in their sleep either from medical problems or from parents not observing Safe Sleep procedures, deaths that are typically regarded as accidents and not brought to public attention.
Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said he couldn’t recall a child neglect causing death case coming through his office in 2019.
LaGrange and DeKalb counties had no child deaths investigated by DCS in 2019.
Marion County, the state’s most populous county, had the most deaths at 13. Metro counties Allen and Lake were next highest at four each.
