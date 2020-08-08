ANGOLA — Stop in and visit the playground at Friendship Park and you might notice the artwork on the playground looks a little different.
One of the projects this summer to help revitalize the park included updating all of the artwork, a project Angola Parks and Recreation’s Events and Marketing Coordinator Nina Burlingame was all for getting going.
“The Friendship Community Hand Print Wall was done over 20 years ago, so I decided it needed a little love,” Burlingame said. “I wanted to keep the same concept in mind with using hand prints from kids in our town.”
To select children for the project, Burlingame held a coloring contest with entrants ranging from ages 1-15. Winners were chosen by random draw out of the more than 40 submitted.
“These kids and families all seemed so excited to be a part of something that will last for hopefully another 20 years,” she said.
After winners were chosen, each was brought into her office to have their hand prints painted.
“These kids were all different ages, but one thing they had in common was they loved playing at Friendship Playground,” said Burlingame.
The artwork, according to Burlingame, is something fun that every child sees, touches and plays with and around when coming to the playground. So the goal was to keep it bright, fun and educational.
Some of the words used in the new artwork are play, jump, move and skip — activities children commonly do on playgrounds — that the children can read or work on sounding out with their parents. Other art includes phrases about kindness, smiling, making friends and creating.
“I thought this would give the children some positivity and something else to learn from during their time at the park,” she said.
In addition to the hand print project, Burlingame also redid a few of the large paintings that were done when the playground was first built by the community in 1998.
The old artwork included a dragon and an elephant that she said have unfortunately seen some mistreatment and vandalism over the years.
“They were carved into, drawn on and written all over,” she said. “With this summer not being what it normally is, I finally had time to tackle this project.”
The new designs include a shark, dolphin and submarine, hung a bit higher than the old artwork, that she hopes won’t see the vandalism and abuse the old pieces did.
All of the new artwork is on display now and the park is open and ready to be explored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.