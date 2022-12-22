INDIANAPOLIS — Phil Downs, director of education graduate programs and accreditation at Trine University, was recognized with the Outstanding Educator Award presented by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents at the organization's annual banquet on Dec. 1.
The honor recognized more than three decades of dedicated and distinguished service to students, educators, school leaders and public education throughout the state of Indiana.
"From classroom teacher to superintendent of schools at Southwest Allen County Schools, to serving as the director of education graduate programs and accreditation at Trine University, Dr. Downs has influenced and inspired educational leaders throughout his distinguished career," the award read. "Dr. Downs is recognized for his forward-thinking, data-driven approach to advocating for equitable educational programming and services throughout the state of Indiana. Dr. Downs is a recognized and respected advocate and authority on high-quality educational programs and educational equity for all students. His expertise in educational leadership, fiscal accountability and efficient administrative practices has provided inspiration and professional support to countless Indiana school leaders."
Established in 1960, the IAPSS provides professional development targeted at improving the educational process, promoting the effective operation of schools, and developing new superintendents.
