ANGOLA — TLC House Indiana provides long-term lodging for women and children escaping abuse.
It also helps women who might fall through the cracks, like Tabitha Hale, who is now living on her own and caring for her toddler at an Angola public housing facility.
TLC is a nonprofit agency supported by donations, and has traditionally subsisted through the year predominantly on proceeds from a spring fundraiser dinner. This year, because of social distancing efforts to help minimize the coronavirus pandemic, the spring dinner was canceled.
"We sent out a donation letter," said TLC board member Marty Skilliter.
TLC’s mission is bolstered by food banks, Angola Housing Authority and grant-giving groups like Bright Point Energy Assistance. Executive Director Mada Waldrop said the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act launched this month to provide emergency economic assistance to small businesses and nonprofits would help in an uncertain time. The Steuben County Community Foundation and United Way, also, have potential support, she said.
Every little bit helps. Local people often drop off household goods, toys and other items at the house, said Skilliter. This year, the board is encouraging monetary donations to help TLC scrape by in an uncertain time though Waldrop did express a need for single-size bedding and blankets.
She said financial donations go toward groceries for residents. TLC received a donation of meat from a local veterinarian and has a stock of nonperishable food, but Waldrop said staples such as produce and milk still must be purchased regularly along with other day-to-day necessities.
In concert with providing emergency housing to battered women and their children, TLC offers long-term support. The residents can stay as long as they need while getting on their feet. TLC connects them with services and organizations that allow them to get jobs, child care and therapy. Counseling programs are also offered in-house. Jeff Peters of Angola, who operates an employment service, volunteers to help the women create resumes and practice interviewing skills, an outreach he is also offering for residents at Turning Point, Steuben County's homeless shelter.
Waldrop continues to oversee activities at the house while encouraging the appropriate social distance. Cameras and other security devices are in operation at the house.
There are currently several adult women living at TLC.
"Everything's going OK," said Waldrop. "It's worrisome for everybody, this COVID."
Waldrop is part of the support system for the residents.
"I don't want them to see me as an authority figure in this house," she said.
Hale, 26, a Butler native who came to the area to be with a boyfriend, said Waldrop is one of her best friends. Unlike the typical TLC resident, Hale did not deal with significant abuse. She was homeless and pregnant.
"When she showed up here," said Waldrop, "I couldn't see putting her out on the street."
Hale and Noah's father lived with his parents. Then, she found herself staying in a car and working at a fast-food restaurant.
"Summer wasn't too bad," Hale said. She broke down as the temperatures dropped and was accepted at Turning Point, but had to leave in February. Again, Hale was living in her car — 5 months pregnant.
She reached out to TLC and talked with Waldrop. She was accepted in mid-April 2019. Noah was born in June.
"Mada called him the man of the house," said Hale. "He's definitely my everything."
During her stay at TLC, Hale learned about early child development and was signed up for food stamps and WIC. Waldrop was a big part in helping her get accepted by the Angola Housing Authority, said Hale.
"I went from focusing on men to focusing on my child," she said. "It's all about Noah."
Hale had been working at a local factory but her job was cut along with many others in the face of the COVID-19 threat. She has another factory job waiting for her when state restrictions are eased and a baby sitter she trusts.
"I'm excited," said Hale, adding that she is eager to get to work and focus on continuing her education. She's reconnected with her sister, who provides a further support system.
"She's influenced me to go back to school," said Hale, who is interested in pursuing a career in health care.
Hale said women at "rock bottom" with a desire to get back on their feet can find help at TLC.
"When I went in there I had a goal," said Hale. She said her plan was to get out on her own, "and that is what I did."
Hale is a TLC success story, said Waldrop. "She did the work."
Waldrop herself, TLC board members, volunteers, supporting organizations and community donors do vital work too. Every contribution counts toward sustaining a mission to help women improve their lives for themselves and their children.
