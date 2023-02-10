ANGOLA — Deb Lockwood of Angola is the winner of a houseful of windows valued at up to $10,000 from The Window Doctor of Fremont, the company announced on Thursday.
Lockwood's name was drawn from out of 2,500 contestants who signed up to win at either one of the many trade shows The Window Doctors participated in (from the Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show to smaller area craft shows) or one of the neighborhood canvasses and surveys the company conducted in the last year.
The Window Doctor opened its doors at Lakeside Commons (formerly The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont) Febr. 28, 2022, and since then have done more than $2.5 million in business selling windows and patio doors locally.
The Quillens were in business in Bryan, Ohio, originally and worked under their father who successfully ran Quillen Brothers Windows.
When that business sold they decided to branch out on their own and came to Steuben County and opened The Window Doctors.
They hope to continue their father's legacy of giving back to the communities they serve, primarily Angola and Fremont.
