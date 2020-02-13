ANGOLA — Rob Moreland and Bill Stitt are the newest members on the Steuben County Community Foundation Board, it was announced Wednesday.
Moreland, a local lawyer, said he looks forward to providing some legal background for the foundation and potentially assisting with the nonprofit capacity building series.
In addition to serving on the foundation board, he is also a trustee for the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District. Previously, he was the president of the bar associations in DeKalb County and Allen County and he helped start the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council organization, a group working to help with relationships between military units and business leaders in Fort Wayne.
Stitt is currently the superintendent and chief financial officer for Fremont Community Schools.
In addition to the foundation board, Stitt is the vice president for the Fremont Chamber of Commerce and serves on the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. board.
His favorite parts about Steuben County are the lakes, the small town family environment and the caring community.
