Paving projects set
ANGOLA — A contractor working for Angola will begin paving projects on two city streets on Monday, weather permitting.
The projects will be on East Gilmore Street from Williams Street to Cross Street and on West South Street from South Wayne Street to South West Street.
People are asked to avoid these areas. They will be closed to traffic. People who typically park on these streets are asked to park on adjacent streets in order to access vehicles.
