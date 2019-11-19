ANGOLA — Monica Kelsey doesn’t want to see unwanted babies end up in trash bins.
“I never envisioned myself putting in boxes all across the country to save babies,” said Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Inc. “The fewer babies we find in Dumpsters, that’s the key. We will keep going.”
Monday, Kelsey was present for the official opening of the 20th box in the country, located at Angola Fire Department, 202 W. Gilmore St., Angola.
“Today, we offer women in this community a safe alternative to abandonment,” she said to a crowd of people gathered outside the station, excited to see the area’s first baby box.
When she started her mission, the goal was to save babies in Indiana. The expansion into five states now is not something that was expected.
Kelsey said she was especially excited about the location of this box and its proximity to Michigan.
“Last year, Michigan legislators passed a baby box bill,” she said. “It got to the governor’s desk and was vetoed. He wanted the women to hand the child off to a person.”
Kelsey continued, saying it is legal for Michigan mothers to cross state lines to use the box, should they feel the need to do so for their newborn child.
Indiana’s Safe Haven law allows mothers to surrender their newborns in the boxes, to fire stations or to hospitals as long as the infant is healthy.
Angola’s box came thanks to funding from the Steuben County Community Foundation and work and materials donated by Wagler Construction and Rathburn Masonry. Each box costs roughly $15,000, including installation.
The mission of the Safe Haven Baby Box is especially important to Kelsey, as she herself was abandoned as a newborn.
Her mother was raped at 17 and six weeks later found out she was pregnant. In April 1973 at just two hours old, Kelsey was abandoned at the now closed Montpelier Hospital in Montpelier, Ohio.
“She could have chosen a safer option,” said Kelsey. “But she chose what she chose. I want all babies to have a safe place to fall.”
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman thanked Kelsey as well as the other people that made Angola’s baby box happen.
Those people include Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation; Wagler Construction; Rathburn Masonry; the fire department and especially T.R. Hagerty, public information officer for Angola Fire Department.
“I want to especially recognize T.R. for heading the project for Angola,” said Hickman. “I hope it never needs to be used, but someday this box will be needed. I want parents to know they’ve made the right decision to place that baby in this box.”
Hagerty said the project felt like it took a lot longer than five months to come together.
But that’s all it took. Five months from the day he pitched it to Fire Chief Mike Meek.
A friend of Hagerty’s is chief at Decatur Township Fire Department, Indianapolis, and suggested to him that Angola needed a baby box.
“I kind of blew it off at first,” Hagerty said. “But, the more I thought about it, I decided to ask the chief one morning at coffee and he said go for it.”
Hagerty said he got off his shift that morning and went straight for Danic’s office.
“It was a unanimous decision by our board to support the baby box,” Danic said.
In Indiana alone, seven babies have been surrendered in 2019 at hospitals or fire departments. Three of those babies, Kelsey said, have been surrendered in baby boxes.
“We have 45 more orders in right now,” she said.
Hagerty said Angola Fire Department was set to have training yet Monday to learn about proper documentation and protocols for the box, should someone drop off an infant.
“It’s very simple,” he said.
The box, he said, has two alarms. The first is the door alarm and the second is the baby alarm. When the baby alarm goes off, the alarm company is notified and then notifies city dispatch that there’s a baby in the box.
From there, city dispatch will alert the firefighters that there’s a baby in the box so they can go get it.
In the off chance the full-time duty crew is out on a call when a baby alarm goes off, Hagerty said city dispatch will know and will immediately put out an all-call, alerting the volunteer firefighters that a baby has been placed in the box and someone needs to respond.
“They’ll be here in a minute,” Hagerty said.
For more information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes, visit shbb.org.
If you or someone you know is considering surrendering a newborn and needs to talk to a trained professional, the Safe Haven Baby Box organization staffs a 24-hour hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. Women can call or text with a staff member at any time, day or night.
