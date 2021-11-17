One arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — One person was arrested by an Indiana State Police trooper on Tuesday on the Indiana Toll Road, eastbound, at the 140 mile marker in Steuben County.
Arrested and booked into the Steuben County Jail was Adam T. Tiberio, 32, of the 100 block of South Dale Court, Denver, on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a fugitive warrant.
Formal charges, if any, are brought by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
