STROH — Three men had to be pulled from Big Turkey Lake after falling through the ice on Wednesday, said a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Law Enforcement.
Indiana Conservation Officers responded to a report of three fishermen who had fallen through at about 3:30 p.m.
One man had fallen into the lake as he was going out to ice fish with his father. He was freed from the water by two other fishermen and as they were returning to shore, they all went in.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., Steuben County Communications received a 911 call that the fishermen had fallen through the ice near the 10200 block West C.R. 475S.
Brad Levitz, 61, of LaGrange, and his son, Bradley Levitz, 40, of Hudson, were attempting to walk on the ice to go fishing when the incident occurred. Brad Levitz, realizing the danger, began to return to shore when his son fell through the ice approximately 200 yards from shore.
Jason Smith, 48, Auburn, and Bert Wolfe, 47, Albion, who were fishing nearby, helped the younger Levitz out of the water and those three attempted to return to the shore.
Those three men fell through the ice approximately 60 yards from shore and were assisted out of the water and onto land by fire department personnel on scene.
Smith and Wolfe were treated on the scene by medics and released. Bradley Levitz was transported by ambulance to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola for evaluation.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Angola Fire Department, Fremont Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Indiana State Police, Orland Fire Department, Steuben County Emergency Medical Service, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and the Stroh Fire Department.
Indiana Conservation Officers are urging anglers to refrain from ice fishing in the area due to the recent above-freezing temperatures.
