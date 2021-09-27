Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Devon M. Allsbury, 29, of the 200 block of South Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Shawn A. Cox, 47, of the 3100 block of West Nevada Mills Road, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Isaiah L. Gaona, 18, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tracy M. Gerbers Jr., 23, of the 3100 block of West Nevada Mills Road, arrested on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Amy M. Gray, 40, of the 200 block of Garfield Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Robert C. Hendrickson, 37, of the 200 block of West Fox Lake Road, arrested at home on a charge of invasion of privacy.
• Ashley N. Hess, 28, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
• Dawn K. Kelley, 33, of the 6000 block of East C.R. 400 South Salamonia, Portland, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 348 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
• Dylan J. Little, 18, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jacob T. Spradlin, 30, of the 100 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a felony warrant.
• Paula J. Waddles, 48, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on Spring Street at Bell Street, Fremont, on charges of felony fugitive and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
• Caleb C. Winright, 35, of the 9800 block of Long Lake Road, Montgomery, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at Hetzler Court on a charge of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
