ANGOLA — City residents can expect to see a little something extra in their next issued utility bills. The Angola Parks & Recreation Department is sending out a survey to all residents.
Results will help the department to update its five-year master plan. Initially, Angola Parks rolled out the survey during their annual Pig Out in the Park event in early June. The survey will be open until September.
The 15 questions range from understanding frequency of park visitors to why people use the area parks to public interactions with the department itself. Questions also ask about improvements to the park-going experience.
The survey also offers the chance to add open-ended feedback.
“The five-year master plan, not only does it give input from the residents on what they want to see in our park system, but it also allows us to be eligible for the LWCF (Land Water Conservation Fund) grants,” said Matt Hanna, Angola Parks Superintendent.
Angola Parks and Recreation Department oversees the city’s trails system and three major area parks: Commons Park, Firemen’s Park and Nature Park. LWCF grants have helped to pay for these community parks in the past.
Soon they’ll add another to the list whenever Sheets Family Park is completed. The newest addition will be owned by YMCA of Steuben County, but the department will help with park maintenance.
The survey is one of the three steps to create a new five-year plan. The second phase relies on public input, which is done through public meetings and hearings with special interest groups. The final part is determining how to move forward with the information gathered.
“It guides what we do. So if we have enough evidence through our plan, that there’s a want or a need for something, it basically gives us the ammunition we need to move forward with a particular project,” Hanna said.
Specifically, the department will consider inclusivity when it comes to their future goals.
“Another big portion of the plan is your ADA inclusiveness because that’s always at the forefront of what we do. We try to make it so that everybody can enjoy the same things no matter what your abilities are,” Hanna said.
Surveys can be filled out and returned to City Hall or the park office, 299 S. John St., a digital copy is available on angolain.org or Angola Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page. Those completing the survey also have a chance to win a Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler.
“The public input is the most important part of the plan. And that’s what we have really, really stressed and tried to get good public input, because it’s not what we want. It’s what the community wants,” Hanna said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.