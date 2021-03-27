AUBURN — Three Steuben County residents suffered injuries in a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 69 south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Nathaniel Wopshall, 21, of Fremont, and Kimberly Waltz, 51, of Angola, both were hospitalized in critical condition, a report said. Waltz’s passenger, Sanford Waltz, 52, of Angola, was in stable condition.
Police said Wopshall was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed in the area of the 324-mile marker in DeKalb County when his 2018 Honda Civic hit the rear of Waltz’s 2015 Chevrolet Equinox.
The impact caused the Waltz vehicle to roll and come to rest on the entrance ramp to I-69 from the nearby rest area. Wopshall’s car came to rest on the east side of the entrance ramp.
Police said the incident is under investigation, and alcohol is believed to a factor in the accident. An Indiana State Police reconstructionist was called to the scene.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Auburn Fire Department, C. Noel’s Towing and Brent’s Towing.
