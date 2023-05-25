ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the YMCA of Steuben County were presented gifts of $100,000 apiece from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola on Thursday.
Steuben County’s only locally-owned bank is supporting both the recently announced Cameron Education and Innovation Center and the YMCA’s Sheets Family Park.
“The Cameron Education and Innovation Center will be home to a variety of educational and programmatic opportunities aimed at providing multiple levels of benefit within the community,” said Angie Logan, president and CEO, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. “We were thrilled to learn that Scott and the FFSB of Angola Board of Directors wanted to support our efforts. As a result, the bank is our first naming partner for the new facility and we can’t wait to see the space for the First Federal Savings Bank of Angola Skills Lab be developed.”
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola President and CEO Scott Gruner said the bank’s board of directors felt strongly about supporting the project, noting the impact it will have on local economic development.
“The bank very much recognizes and appreciates its longstanding relationship with Cameron Hospital as its neighbor and partner in downtown Angola,” said Gruner.
YMCA CEO Sarah Funkhouser also expressed her appreciation for the support of First Federal.
“The YMCA has been serving the community for over 20 years, offering wellness programming for adults and children, and the Sheets Family Park financial support from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola will provide additional opportunities for our community members for years to come” Funkhouser said. “The YMCA’s mission is to strengthen the community, and the new park will do just that.”
Following Cameron’s lead sponsorship to support the construction and design of the project, Gruner said the YMCA and this special community support opportunity was important to its board of directors.
“First Federal’s early support of the YMCA’s construction over 20 years ago played an important role in its viability, and the bank is excited to continue its support of the YMCA and the impact the Sheets Family Park will have on the community. It will serve many generations and be welcoming to every community member using this facility for years to come,” Gruner said.
Both Logan and Funkhouser commented that with early donors such as First Federal supporting their respective projects, it will bring attention to their fundraising campaigns and opportunities for additional community support.
More information will be released about the Cameron Education and Innovation Center, as well as the Sheets Family Park, in the coming months.
“Supporting these collaborative projects with our $200,000 gift, along with our financial support of many organizations and community projects throughout the year, is reflective of First Federal’s mission to serve the needs of the residents of Steuben County. It is also speaks to the financial health of small banks such as ours, and knowing that our dollars stay local," Gruner said.
First Federal Savings Bank of Angola, founded in 1933, is the oldest financial institution headquartered in Steuben County.
