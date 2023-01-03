ANGOLA — Jacob Insurance Service will be moving its offices a couple doors north after having purchased the Steuben County Literacy Coalition building.
Jacob will be moving from 1220 S. Wayne St. to 1208 S. Wayne St.
The Literacy Coalition will be renting space in the lower level of the building from Jacob Insurance.
Neither party would disclose the selling price, and it has yet to show up in county records online.
“We’ve been renting this space for many-many years, for 25-plus years, and then an opportunity to purchase the building came about, and we took advantage of this opportunity, and hopefully some day we don’t have to pay a mortgage or rent,” said Jacob Insurance Service Agency Partner Eric Trabert.
Managing Partner of Jacob Insurance Service, Susan Ralston, said that they decided to benefit from the opportunity as their company wanted to grow, and they had already outgrown their current location.
“The decision to move was made as we outgrew the location that we maintained for 25-plus years at 1220 S. Wayne,” Jacob said in a prepared statement.
Ralston highlighted that they wanted to stay close to their current location because it worked well for them, and the new location will be situated just two properties north of the previous location.
“It was just a perfect opportunity to have a short move,” she said.
Trabert said that what they liked most about the former SCLC building was the size, as the space the company was in only had two offices and a main lobby. The new building has a larger lobby and five offices along with the conference room.
“It’s just a much bigger building, and it will give an opportunity for us to grow employees as the business grows as well,” said Trabert.
SCLC Executive Director Breann Fink said they were excited about the sale of the building to Jacob Insurance Service for it was a mutually beneficial deal, as portions of the building have been underutilized for years.
“The sale of our building was by no need a necessity for our organization, but when the opportunity to partner with another local business that has been serving our community for over 75 years arose, we took it,” said Fink.
She further explained that the fact that all SCLC programs were now based in local schools and that eliminated the need for classroom space at SCLC. With Jacob Insurance Service buying the building it presented an opportunity to be able to utilize previously unused space for their business.
Jacob Insurance Service said their office will stay open at the 1220 S. Wayne St. location throughout the move during normal business hours. The move began Wednesday and Trabert said they hoped to be completely moved in by Jan. 15.
A statement from SCLC said except for its location in the building nothing changes for their operation, and SCLC programs, staff and services, phone numbers, mailing address and emails will all remain the same.
The Literacy Coaltion said despite the change all SCLC programs were continuing and seeing great success.
“Just our physical space is changing,” the SCLC said on its Facebook page. “Great things are happening at SCLC!”
The Literacy Coalition moved into its current location after purchasing the property from Farm Bureau in 2004. Major renovations took place in the building prior to the SCLC taking occupancy. Prior to the move, the Coalition was housed in the Steuben Community Center.
