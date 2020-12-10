ANGOLA — A Rome City man was arraigned on a charge of Level 1 felony child molesting in Steuben Superior Court on Wednesday.
Travis Coleman Weaver, 35, heard his charges and was released on $50,000 bail. Weaver was order to not have any contact with the alleged victim.
The charge against Weaver, which is described as child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years old, was initially filed in court on Dec. 2.
Weaver turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday and appeared before Magistrate Randy Coffey via video conference. Legal counsel on his behalf were present in the court room
The formal initial hearing was waived by Weaver. He was ordered to next appear in court for a pretrial hearing on March 30 at 1:30 p.m. A jury trial has been scheduled for April 29.
