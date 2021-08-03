ANGOLA — For Kiana Allshouse, animals are a labor of love.
Allshouse, a nine year 4-H member, just finished her last 4-H fair last week, taking home the title of Champion Showman for started calves.
“Some of my favorite memories were from this year,” Allshouse said.
Aside from her showmanship title, Allshouse enjoyed helping the younger 4-H’ers this year and reminiscing about her years with 4-H around a traditional closing fair bonfire with her family and friends.
However, while this stellar finish may mark the end of Allshouse’s 4-H career, it is only the beginning of her lifelong career with animals.
This fall, Allshouse will be attending Purdue University to begin her undergraduate degree toward becoming a veterinarian.
“My fair career is over, but I still get to keep working with animals,” Allshouse said.
It may have been 4-H that sparked her initial interest in animals, but it was a special figure during those years that motivated her to take a step further into animal science.
When she was young, Allshouse’s family kept goats and cows and often consulted Dr. Kyle Yarde for medical advice.
Dr. Yarde is a veterinarian who also attended Purdue for its veterinary medicine program and began Yarde Veterinary Services, which provides mobile veterinary care for large animals across northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio.
During her sophomore year of high school at Prairie Heights, Allshouse was presented with the opportunity to shadow Yarde and loved every minute of it.
“He wasn’t afraid to let me learn,” Allshouse said. “If it wasn’t for him, I probably wouldn’t have felt so confident and like I could do this.”
Empowered by her experience with Dr. Yarde, Allshouse went on to work at King Veterinary Clinic in LaGrange. She started as a kennel assistant and now gets to act more as a tech assistant helping the doctors.
“I get to see and help a lot,” Allshouse said. “I like it because it’s a different atmosphere each day.”
Allshouse will be able to continue her work with King Veterinary Clinic while she studies at Purdue, which will give her the opportunity to put her education into practice and prepare her to continue her degree at the master’s level.
“They work really well with us college students,” she said. “I can take what I learn and saw at school and come apply it here in person.”
Allshouse may be getting ready to move on to the next stage of her animal career, but she will always keep with her the memories and lessons that she gained from being a long-time 4-H member.
“It can definitely be stressful, but that’s what 4-H is about, teaching life skills,” she said.
