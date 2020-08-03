ANGOLA — An Orland woman began serving three years at Steuben County Jail on Friday after being sentenced in Steuben Superior Court for operating while intoxicated causing death.
Sandra A. Keck, 69, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony charge in January and was sentenced Friday to four years with one year suspended. She received credit for 20 days served and may serve the sentence either in jail or an Indiana Department of Corrections prison. She was deemed ineligible for Northeast Indiana Community Corrections.
Following her release, she will be on probation for one year and must be evaluated for substance abuse and psychological issues. Her driver’s license was suspended for four years.
Michael E. Spangler, 59, of Fremont, died April 1 when Keck’s car went left of center on S.R. 127 near C.R. 500N and collided head-on with a truck driven by his wife, Dorothy, say court documents. Investigators report that Keck appeared to be impaired and pill bottles were discovered in her purse.
Judge William Fee awarded $3,258.95 restitution to Dorothy Spangler.
