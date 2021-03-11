AUBURN — DeKalb Metal Finishing, providing quality electroplating and metal finishing services for the automotive and general industry sectors for more than 70 years, now offers a wider range of professional development and educational opportunities for employees to finish their degrees at Trine University, as the result of a new relationship between the two organizations.
In addition, Trine will offer DeKalb Metal Finishing free access to job posting and recruitment opportunities, attracting Trine students and alumni. Dekalb Metal Finishing also will have access to Trine innovation 1, which provides marketing and expansion strategies, assistance with new products, and/or improvements to current processes or products.
“We have a small leadership team, and through our partnership with Trine, we are able to continue to provide leadership development opportunities for this team, as we continue to grow and adapt in these changing times,” said Matt Morris, manager for DeKalb Metal Finishing.
“We are proud to assist DeKalb Metal Finishing in expanding the educational opportunities available for its employees,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. “This company has contributed to northeast Indiana for generations, and we are excited to partner with DeKalb Metal to help the company prepare for its next 70 years.”
Through the partnership, DeKalb Metal will be able to create customized courses, available online and on-site. Employees also will be provided additional support in obtaining educational grants and scholarships, reducing education expenses for the team at DeKalb Metal.
Additionally, DeKalb Metal employees will receive added support to ensure those enrolled with Trine are utilizing 24/7 access to tutoring, along with all other available academic and financial aid services. DeKalb Metal employees can take advantage of more than 45 courses using open education resources, eliminating textbook and materials costs, and can receive a free application for enrollment and free unofficial education transfer credit evaluation.
Due to TrineOnline’s generous education credit acceptance program, DeKalb Metal employees will be eligible to transfer up to 90 education credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree program, including their unique on-the-job training experience. This means fewer courses are needed to complete a degree; therefore, they have less financial impact, and graduation is possible in as little as one year. In addition, students are given the opportunity to earn graduate credits while working on a bachelor’s degree through TrineOnline’s combined degree programs.
As a leader in the electroplating industry, DeKalb Metal Finishing also prides itself in managing its environmental impact. The company employs management systems specifically designed to minimize the use of hazardous materials and natural resources, and the amount of waste generated. This allows DeKalb Metal to promote a better future for both its employees and generations to come.
For more information on educational partnership opportunities with Trine, visit trine.edu/online/partnerships.
