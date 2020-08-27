ANGOLA — The BIG Poker Run is only getting bigger.
In its sixth year, organizer Mike McAllister of Crooked Lake says he has been met with open arms.
"I think this year could be a banner year because everybody is jonesing to get out," McAllister said.
The ride starts on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Angola American Legion, 1760 W. Maumee St. Registration occurs the day of the event and starts at 10 a.m.
Rain date is Sept. 20. All wheeled vehicles are welcome.
The cost is $15 for one rider and $20 for a rider with a passenger. Participants create a poker hand with cards procured at each of five locations.
Flashy orange fliers for the ride have been spread throughout the region and McAllister has procured high-end door prizes and silent auction items. Those wishing to donate door prizes, worth $25 or more, or silent auction items, worth $50 or more, can contact McAllister at 403-1217.
The silent auction will be set up at 6 Autumns, where riders will be treated to a buffet.
McAllister extolled the Angola American Legion and 6 Autumns for the annual assistance. Along with 6 Autumns, major sponsors are Joe Butler Allstate Agency, Lori Olson of Edward Jones and Hamilton Harley Davidson, located in Sturgis, Michigan.
This year's stops will be the Fremont Moose Lodge, Rolling Valley Grill in Orland, Beers Pub and Grub in Ashley and 6 Autumns.
Last year, the event raised more than $10,000.
"It all goes to veterans," said McAllister. "Every year our funds raised has increased."
The first year, 10 motorcycles hit the road in the name of BIG — Bikers Invested in Giving. Last year, there were 132, the most participants to date.
"I look for at least 150 bikes this year," said McAllister, "and maybe close to 200."
McAllister puts a considerable amount of time into making the BIG ride a successful event. The past chair of a Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraiser in the Fort Wayne area, he has a lot of experience in organization and fundraising for charity events.
"I have a bunch of kick-ass volunteers that help with it," McAllister said. "I've met a lot of cool people, made some friends."
He said BIG does well because "it's a worthy cause."
