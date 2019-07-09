Three people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jeffrey T. Meadors, 41, no address given, arrested on the Indiana Toll Road on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated and misdemeanor charges of operating with .08 percent or more blood alcohol content and possession of marijuana.
• Jacob L. Montgomery, 22, of the 7000 block of West C.R. 700S, Hudson, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Samuel M. Pickard, 50, of the 100 block of North Loop, Westfield, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
