ANGOLA — Thomas Anthony Sitts' sentencing for a handful of cases didn't go off as scheduled on Monday because the Steuben County Probation Department wasn't able to complete a presentence investigation.
That's because Sitts, 21, Pleasant Lake, was not available to assist in creation of the report.
That's because Sitts has been on the lam since Nov. 20 when he didn't return to the Steuben County Jail after being granted a furlough to attend a family member's funeral.
Sitts was located by officers with the Steuben County Sheriff's Office on Friday night after they did some good, old-fashioned police work.
Sitts had been scheduled to be sentenced on four felony and four misdemeanor counts in Steuben Circuit Court Monday afternoon after he pleaded guilty in a hearing on Nov. 18.
Because he skipped from jail, he's now facing an additional eight Level 6 felony charges of failure to return to lawful detention. An initial hearing was held on the new charges Monday afternoon in front of Magistrate James Burns.
Police had been looking for Sitts since he was released from jail on Nov. 20 to attend the funeral of an uncle. Sitts had received permission to attend the funeral in court on Nov. 18 when he entered a guilty plea for a variety of charges against him.
He was supposed to be out of jail from 1:30-6 p.m. but never returned. He was believed to have fled for Tennessee, but Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said he may have never left northeast Indiana.
Meeks said deputies were following up on tips that had been received previously to see if they could track down Sitts on Friday night.
Deputies were looking for Sitts at his previous residence near Lake Gage then another address in Angola.
After a search was conducted at an Angola residence on Manahan Drive, including with assistance from an Angola K-9 and handler and Indiana State Police, Sitts was found hiding in a bedroom.
“They located him without incident,” Meeks said.
Prior to his departure, Sitts was facing 11 years, 9 months in prison, with 2 years suspended and served as probation upon release from prison.
That's very likely to increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.