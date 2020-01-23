SNOW LAKE — A Snow Lake man died while ice fishing on Monday on the North Snow Bay area of the lake, but details concerning the death have been difficult to come by.
At about 5 p.m. Monday, Steuben County Communications received an emergency call concerning Lance Lennen, 19, who was fishing on the lake.
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said when two deputies arrived they found Lennen unresponsive on the lake and started performing life-saving procedures.
"He stopped breathing and didn't have a pulse so we started CPR," Robinson said.
Fremont Fire Rescue and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service arrived on the scene and took over for the deputies. Lennen was taken to a hospital for treatment where he was later declared deceased.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources handled the investigation but no information has been available the past two days.
An autopsy has been performed but no results are yet available. Coroner Bill Harter ruled out foul play. The death was not due to drowning, said a DNR conservation officer.
Based on information contained in his obituary that was published Thursday, Lennen died while doing what he loved, being outdoors.
"Lance was always drawn to the outdoors. He was a natural athlete, with a particular affinity for baseball, and as an avid hunter and fisherman, he spent every spare moment he had on the lake or in the woods. He so loved being outside, that he couldn’t stand working indoors. Jobs he enjoyed were always outside, allowing for him to make use of his vibrant, energetic personality and strength. Lance was most recently employed with Your Guy Tree Service, of Fremont," part of the obituary read.
Lennen was born in Indianapolis and went to school at Fremont Community Schools before graduating from high school at Prairie Heights last year.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling funeral arrangements. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. today at Beams and one our before services at 2 p.m. Saturday at Beams, with the Rev. John Boyanowski officiating.
